Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $168.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “For fiscal 2019, Rockwell Automation expects adjusted EPS at $8.85-$9.15, which represents 14.6% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. It also anticipates organic sales grow 3.7-5.3%. The company will gain from favorable manufacturing environment, strength in heavy industries and positive macroeconomic indicators. Growing investment and acquisitions will also fuel growth. Rockwell Automation is also actively engaged in the evaluation of inorganic opportunities to accelerate the Connected Enterprise strategy. Rockwell Automation will continue to return excess cash to share owners through dividends and repurchases. However, Rockwell Automation expects that softness in the automotive market will hurt its performance in fiscal 2019. Moreover, the company will bear the brunt of currency fluctuations and tariffs.”

Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.71.

ROK opened at $159.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $141.46 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.07). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 73.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $41,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $47,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 613 shares of company stock worth $99,284 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,676,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,349,000 after purchasing an additional 794,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $113,267,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.0% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,028,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,309,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,378.9% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 215,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after purchasing an additional 206,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 293.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 188,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,072,000 after purchasing an additional 140,819 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

