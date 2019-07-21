Rio Tinto’s (RIO) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC set a $12.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,502.68 ($58.84).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,851 ($63.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,745.75. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total value of £367.68 ($480.44).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

