Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.70.

RIGL opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.94% and a negative net margin of 111.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dean L. Schorno acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,726 shares in the company, valued at $99,526.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.