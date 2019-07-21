Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €101.55 ($118.08) on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a one year high of €110.85 ($128.90). The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

