Reviewing Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) and Beyond Meat (NYSE:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Beyond Meat and Nomad Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 0 8 0 0 2.00 Nomad Foods 0 1 5 0 2.83

Beyond Meat currently has a consensus target price of $104.48, suggesting a potential downside of 40.90%. Nomad Foods has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.99%. Given Nomad Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Meat and Nomad Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $87.93 million 120.88 -$29.89 million N/A N/A Nomad Foods $2.57 billion 1.72 $202.19 million $1.41 16.12

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Meat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and Nomad Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat N/A N/A N/A Nomad Foods 5.83% 9.84% 3.88%

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Beyond Meat on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat, Inc. sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Beyond Meat, Inc. is a subsidiary of Savage River Inc.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains directly or through distribution arrangements primarily under the Birds Eye, Iglo, Findus, Goodfella's, La Cocinera, San Marco, and Aunt Bessie's brands. Nomad Foods Limited is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.