Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shopify from C$230.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.11. 1,118,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,880. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $88.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

In other news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 19,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $1,587,157.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 69,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,783,389.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,773,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,875 shares of company stock valued at $10,891,028. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 41,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,003,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,455,000 after purchasing an additional 51,715 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 17.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,445 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 201.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

