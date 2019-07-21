Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $69.07 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 24.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $48.26 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $52.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Vogt acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $171,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,296.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony T. Powell sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $184,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

