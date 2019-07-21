Renasant (RNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Renasant to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RNST opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20. Renasant has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNST. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,431 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $84,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

