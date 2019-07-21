Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reading International, Inc. is engaged primarily in the ownership and management of commercial and residential property. “

Get Reading International alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reading International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

RDI stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Reading International has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). Reading International had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Reading International will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret Cotter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $65,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,005 shares of company stock worth $399,346 in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Reading International by 511.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Reading International by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Reading International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Reading International by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reading International (RDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.