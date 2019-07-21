RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

NASDAQ RICK opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $34.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 81,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 18.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 8.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

