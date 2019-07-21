Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $40.00 target price on Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 3.65. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.84 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 248.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3,636.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

