Raymond James Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $45.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Post from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.37.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,610 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 14,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $541,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,199 shares of company stock worth $7,176,017. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 64.6% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 69.6% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

