Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Matador Resources Co Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

MTDR stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.98. Matador Resources has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $34.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 91.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart bought 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,568.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew V. Hairford bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $222,160. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

