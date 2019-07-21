PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 380 ($4.97) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 344 ($4.49).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRTC. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PureTech Health from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

PRTC opened at GBX 266 ($3.48) on Wednesday. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 253.10 ($3.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $751.43 million and a PE ratio of -16.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.68.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

