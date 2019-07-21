PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

PPG stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.25. PPG Industries has a one year low of $94.37 and a one year high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.76.

In other PPG Industries news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total transaction of $72,225.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.