Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTMN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 88.64%. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

