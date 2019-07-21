Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pool updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.09-6.34 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.09-3.34 EPS.

POOL stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. Pool has a one year low of $136.83 and a one year high of $196.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $1,860,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,269.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 16,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $2,914,212.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,910.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,370 shares of company stock worth $26,343,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 544.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

