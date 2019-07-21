Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd Debonis purchased 20,000 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,905.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 56,492 shares of company stock worth $183,898 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Pixelworks by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 18,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pixelworks by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Pixelworks by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

