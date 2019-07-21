Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on POFCF. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS POFCF opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

