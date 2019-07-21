Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $657.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $39.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.09 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $324,356.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $63,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,154 shares of company stock worth $392,798. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

