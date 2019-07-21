Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Park City Group an industry rank of 75 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCYG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other Park City Group news, Director Austin F. Jr. Noll acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 173,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,265. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 million, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.71. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 21.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park City Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

