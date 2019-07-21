Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) versus SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Critical Contrast

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

Paladin Energy has a beta of -1.8, suggesting that its share price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Paladin Energy does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Paladin Energy and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paladin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paladin Energy and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paladin Energy $72.92 million 2.44 $367.76 million N/A N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst $609.69 million 6.98 $258.09 million N/A N/A

Paladin Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst.

Profitability

This table compares Paladin Energy and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst 45.98% 7.28% 3.86%

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst beats Paladin Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Malawi segments. Its flagship projects include the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. Paladin Energy Ltd serves utilities and other entities primarily located in the United States, East Asia, and Western Europe. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007. Paladin Energy Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants. In addition, SmartCentres is a joint-venture partner in the Premium Outlets locations in Toronto and Montreal with Simon Property Group. SmartCentres is expanding the breadth of its portfolio to include residential (single-family, condominium and rental), retirement homes, office, and self-storage, either on its large urban properties such as the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre or as an adjunct to its well-located existing shopping centres.

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.