Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) Major Shareholder Buys $329,806.02 in Stock

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) major shareholder Ira Sochet bought 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $329,806.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Ira Sochet bought 1,100 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $16,115.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Ira Sochet bought 4,874 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $70,819.22.

On Friday, June 7th, Ira Sochet bought 67,211 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,015.45.

On Monday, May 20th, Ira Sochet bought 8,000 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Ira Sochet bought 27,941 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $428,056.12.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Ira Sochet bought 1,343 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $23,636.80.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Ira Sochet acquired 5,021 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,114.35.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Ira Sochet acquired 5,819 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,017.84.

On Monday, April 22nd, Ira Sochet acquired 2,960 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,060.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Ira Sochet acquired 31,017 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $536,904.27.

Shares of OTEL stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.72. Otelco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter. Otelco had a return on equity of 100.76% and a net margin of 14.98%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Otelco stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Otelco at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

