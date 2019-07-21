Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC restated a hold rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$1.08 and a one year high of C$1.43.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

