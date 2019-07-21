Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orgenesis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its trans-differentiation technologies for diabetes. The company deals with the combination of cell-based therapy and regenerative medicine into clinical development. Its operating segment consists of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization and Cellular Therapy Business. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment activity includes MaSTherCell, which specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. Cellular Therapy Business segment activity is based on its technology which demonstrates the capacity to induce a shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell like insulin producing cells for patients with Type 1 Diabetes. Orgenesis, Inc. is headquartered in Germantown, MD. “

ORGS stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28. Orgenesis has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGS. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orgenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Orgenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orgenesis by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis Inc is a regenerative therapy company. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy Business (CTB). The CDMO activity is operated by the Company’s subsidiary, MaSTherCell SA, which specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products.

