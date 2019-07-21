O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $427.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “O’Reilly’s dual market strategy and good customer service drove yearly growth. Opening of stores and distribution centers will help it provide service to customers and expand presence in large markets as well as in scarcely populated areas that attract fewer competitions. For the second quarter of 2019, earnings are projected in the range of $4.55-$4.65 per share and consolidated comparable store sales are expected to rise 3-5%. However, rising expenses and plan to pursue omni-channel goal are likely to increase expenses. Also, the surge in product prices changed spending habits of DIY customers, thereby, pressurizing same-store revenue growth from DIY customers. Further, inclement weather discouraged customers from visiting stores that hampered product sales.”

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.41.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $396.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.71. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $291.16 and a twelve month high of $414.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 333.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total value of $190,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.