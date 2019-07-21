Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. First Analysis cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

NYSE ADSW opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.66. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.19 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 171,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

