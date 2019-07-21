Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.63.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $88.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,442,000 after buying an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 37,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.