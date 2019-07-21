Northcoast Research Lowers Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to Neutral

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $171.53 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Banner and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $168.91 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $108.25 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.61%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 54,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $7,700,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $7,773,040.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,426 shares of company stock valued at $45,783,035. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 386.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

