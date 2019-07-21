Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSB shares. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Vicon Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSB. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.63. 78,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.04. Norbord has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. Norbord had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 32.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norbord will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

