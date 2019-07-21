NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NFI. Scotiabank restated a buy rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of NFI Group in a report on Sunday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on NFI Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of NFI Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

TSE NFI opened at C$31.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$28.47 and a twelve month high of C$52.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.46.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$753.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.93 million. Analysts expect that NFI Group will post 2.7499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry Dean Edwards bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,574.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,148.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

