New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura cut their price target on Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded XCel Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.49. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $423.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

In other news, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,481 shares in the company, valued at $490,858.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Saltzman acquired 14,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $236,138.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,857.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,278,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,986,000 after buying an additional 1,174,300 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,213,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,244,000 after buying an additional 451,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 126,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

