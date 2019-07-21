New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NGD opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

Get New Gold alerts:

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.