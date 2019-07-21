New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2019 // Comments off

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Lennar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of NFE opened at $12.45 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.97.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $29.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Grain acquired 28,365 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $358,817.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mack acquired 9,786 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $127,022.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 55,599 shares of company stock valued at $694,772.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $257,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $536,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $9,129,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $13,194,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Fortress Energy (NFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.