Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37. Neos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $6.30.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 610,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 514,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,241 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 150,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 107,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

