Nautilus, Inc. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Nautilus in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Nautilus’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). Nautilus had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Nautilus from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.07.

NYSE:NLS opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, CEO M Carl Johnson III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,743,000 after purchasing an additional 85,461 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 2.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,520,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,230,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 0.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 864.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 377,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.