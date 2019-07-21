National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

NSA stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $90.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

