National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

In other National Instruments news, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $123,743.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,139.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,889,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,149. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in National Instruments by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in National Instruments by 1,039.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 91,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in National Instruments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.15. 472,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13. National Instruments has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.94.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $311.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

