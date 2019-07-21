Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NBRV. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Shares of NBRV opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.75% and a negative net margin of 3,194.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 514.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,700 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.