Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.74 Billion

Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report sales of $9.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.16 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $9.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $39.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.57 billion to $39.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.46 billion to $40.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) target price on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.39. 10,079,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,690,180. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.