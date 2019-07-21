Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €210.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €209.62 ($243.74).

