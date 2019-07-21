Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Receives $12.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCC. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Shares of MRCC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. 98,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $228.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.51%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 817.3% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 107,574 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 21.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.