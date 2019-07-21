Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by Cowen from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCD. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Finisar and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CBTX in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.69.

NYSE MCD opened at $213.87 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $8,018,187.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 7,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 283,689 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,376,000 after buying an additional 211,238 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

