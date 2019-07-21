Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.01 Million

Brokerages predict that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) will announce $9.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.10 million and the lowest is $7.92 million. Marrone Bio Innovations reported sales of $5.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year sales of $31.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $36.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $40.70 million, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $46.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 82.82% and a negative return on equity of 123.95%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 45,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,893. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $157.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

