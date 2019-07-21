MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Get MARKS & SPENCER/S alerts:

MAKSY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MARKS & SPENCER/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

MAKSY opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.41.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.