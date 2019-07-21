Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush set a $69.00 price objective on Albireo Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

