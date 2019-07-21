Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

LONE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Audioeye and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.38.

LONE opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Lonestar Resources US has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Lonestar Resources US had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $40.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LONE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 560,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 229,917 shares during the period. Requisite Energy Fund I LP acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 29.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

