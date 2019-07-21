Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 70.06 ($0.92).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 56.79 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87).

In other news, insider George Culmer sold 83,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total transaction of £48,476.98 ($63,343.76). Also, insider Stuart Sinclair acquired 362,664 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £221,225.04 ($289,069.70).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

