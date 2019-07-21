Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LXRX. Wedbush set a $175.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Gabelli upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $5.28 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $15,282,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 586,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 175,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 550,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

