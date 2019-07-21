Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €61.60 ($71.63).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC set a $122.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Helical in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

SKB traded down €0.22 ($0.26) on Friday, hitting €33.20 ($38.60). 98,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $548.62 million and a PE ratio of 9.05. Koenig & Bauer has a 12-month low of €32.62 ($37.93) and a 12-month high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.